Commissioners Sign 2022 Tax Commitment

Lincoln County Commissioners approved the 2022 tax commitment at their meeting April 5 with $11,745,515 to collect from taxes.

Lincoln County towns will soon receive their 2022 tax commitment, which include: Alna, $140,411.04; Boothbay, $1,431,119.11; Boothbay Harbor, $1,129,051.83; Bremen, $321,264.85; Bristol, $1,600,860.63; Damariscotta, $552,396.62; Dresden, $238,405.64; Edgecomb, $345,102.27; Jefferson, $577,134.89; Monhegan Plantation, $116,975.09; Newcastle, $452,758.28; Nobleboro, $503,742.41; Somerville, $86,960.84; South Bristol, $1,060,250.66; Southport, $1,035,580.92; Waldoboro, $767,503.06; Westport Island, $356,409.24; Whitefield, $311,249.90; Wiscasset, $704,458.07; and Unorganized Territory, $22,888.04.

In other business, commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with the Maine Broadband Coalition who will provide $10,000 dedicated to provide technical assistance to community-driven broadband planning. The program will be administered by Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Mary Ellen Barnes, assisted by Evan Goodkowsky.

The goals of the program are to add technical assistance capacity to prepare broadband projects for successful grant applications and implementation. According to the MOU, the task will include, not limited to, creating an up-to-date inventory of all broadband efforts, assist in coordinating a multiple-town project, assist towns in filing grant applications, work alongside local committees to provide project information and advocacy.

Sheriff’s office

Chief Deputy Rand Maker received approval of the commissioners to transfer forfeited assets from a drug trafficking case in Jefferson, in the amount of $1,623.

Maker reported Two Bridges Regional Jail population as of April 5 was 117 inmates, 15 female and 102 male inmates. The population included: Lincoln County, 19; Sagadahoc County, 24; Federal, 1; Knox & Waldo, 34; Penobscot, 36; Cumberland, 1; York, 1 and Kennebec County 1 inmate.

Communications

Commissioners authorized payment of $3,817.30 for electrical work on the new consoles at the Communications Center and $8,085 for radio equipment set-up and installation for the new consoles.

Emergency management agency

Commissioners authorized payment for repairs on the vehicle used by the Lincoln County HAM radio operators, in the amount of $2,934.

A little humor was added to the agenda, which brought laughter to the meeting, the vehicle being a former ambulance was referred as “Hambulance repairs.”

New county employee

Commissioners accepted the recommendation of Finance Director Michelle Richardson to hire Caitlin Tardif, of Brunswick, as a bookkeeper in the finance department.

