County Commissioners Approve Planning Contract with Wiscasset

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners approved a one-year contract to provide planning services to the town of Wiscasset on Thursday, Feb. 4.

The Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission will provide the services at a rate of $55 per hour. Mary Ellen Barnes, executive director of the planning commission, presented the contract to the commissioners.

The contract runs from Feb. 2, 2021 until Jan. 31, 2022. Under the contract terms, the planning commission will assist Wiscasset’s planning board and ordinance review committee with general planning services by request, work with the town manager to complete an assessment of the town’s building and land use ordinances, help a committee update Wiscasset’s comprehensive plan, and assist with grant writing.

The contract also calls for the planning commission to provide services related to the redevelopment of the former Wiscasset Primary School and other private development, working with the planning board and code enforcement officer; and to examine redevelopment options for the Mason Station area.

Wiscasset has not had a town planner since its voters eliminated the planning department in 2017.

“This is a great opportunity for us to work with Wiscasset on these priorities,” Barnes said.

Commissioner Hamilton Meserve asked if the planning commission staff would be able to fulfill the tasks outlined in the contract.

Barnes said the contract includes an estimated $5,000 to hire an economic consultant who will conduct research necessary to understand the market for the land at Mason Station. The total cost of the contract is $36,750.

The town of Wiscasset had requested bids for planning services and received three, selecting the planning commission’s.

After a brief discussion, the commissioners voted 2-0 to approve the contract. Chair William Blodgett and Meserve voted. Commissioner Mary Trescot called into the meeting, but did not participate in the votes.

Sheriff’s office

The county received two bids for maintenance of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office fleet: one from Hillside Collision Center Inc., of Waldoboro, and one from Quick Turn Auto Repair and Towing Inc., of Damariscotta.

Sheriff Todd Brackett said there was not much difference in the cost. He recommended that the county renew its contract with Hillside. The commissioners voted 2-0 to award a two-year contract to Hillside.

The county received four bids for a new police cruiser and selected a 2021 Dodge Durango from Newcastle Chrysler Dodge Jeep for $30,898.

Brackett reported the resignation of Animal Control Officer Kassidi Gilbert.

As of Thursday, Two Bridges Regional Jail had 65 inmates: 54 men and 11 women. The inmates are from the following jurisdictions: Oxford County, 28; Sagadahoc County, 17; Lincoln County, 10; York County, five; federal government, two; and Cumberland, Penobscot, and Waldo counties, one each.

County administrator’s report

Lincoln County Administrator Carrie Kipfer said she had received two additional bids for a surplus packer truck from the county’s recycling facility, of $2,000 and $1,300. The commissioners voted 2-0 to accept the $2,000 bid from Bartlett Auto Sales. At their previous meeting, they had reviewed bids ranging from $310-$699, which they did not accept.

The commissioners accepted Kipfer’s recommendation to approve a new five-year mail machine contract with Pitney Bowes, saving the county about $1,000 a year.

The commissioners accepted the resignation of communications employee Kathy Sullivan with regret.

Free drive-thru farm stands

The county will host another series of free drive-thru farm stands, distributing food from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

The events will take place at the Waldoboro municipal building from 3-5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 11; at the Sherman Lake rest stop on Route 1 in Newcastle from 3-5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 18; and at Calvary Bible Baptist Church in Whitefield from 3-5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 25.

The county will distribute 400 boxes of dairy, meat, and produce at each event. All are welcome and encouraged to attend. COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Recipients are asked to stay in their cars to avoid contact.

Dates could change due to inclement weather. The Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission will post any updates on its Facebook page.

New American flag up

The commissioners have been meeting in person at the planning commission building for the past several months. Each meeting opens with the Pledge of Allegiance, for which they have used a small desk flag. Before Thursday’s meeting, a new floor-size flag was unfurled and set up.

