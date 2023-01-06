County Officials Take Their Oath of Office January 6, 2023 at 3:01 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLincoln County Officers Take Oath of OfficeSecretary of State Swears in County OfficialsCounty Candidates Seek Reelection UnopposedLincoln County Officials Take Oath of OfficeLincoln County Honors George Richardson Jr. Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!