Court Rules for Westport Island in Baker Road Dispute January 12, 2023 at 8:31 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island’s Baker Road Dispute ContinuesWestport Island Selectmen Deal with Another Baker Road IssueWestport Island Reaches Agreement with GreenleafsLawsuit against Westport Island to Go to HearingBaker Road Issues Continue on Westport Island Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!