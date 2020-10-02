Damariscotta School Committee to Appoint New Member

The Damariscotta School Committee, not the Damariscotta Board of Selectmen, will appoint a new committee member to fill a vacancy.

Damariscotta Town Manager Matt Lutkus previously said the selectmen would make the appointment, but an attorney with the Maine Municipal Association advised the town that, under state law, the school committee should make the pick.

School committee member Kate Kastelein resigned effective Thursday, Oct. 1. The remaining two members, Samuel Belknap and Jason Drake, will appoint her replacement. The replacement will serve until the next annual town meeting.

One person has expressed interest in the seat, according to AOS 93 Superintendent Craig Jurgensen. The Damariscotta School Committee does not yet have a meeting scheduled.

The members of the Damariscotta School Committee also represent the town on the Great Salt Bay School Committee.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

