Lincoln County EMA Director Announces Resignation

Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency Director Casey Stevens will leave his post with the county later this month to take a position in the private sector.

On Wednesday, March 15, Stevens announced his resignation and acceptance of the position of facilities director at Lincoln Academy in Newcastle. His resignation is effective Tuesday, March 28. He officially joins the Lincoln Academy staff Saturday, April 1.

Stevens has held the position as Lincoln County EMA Director since 2017. Previously, he had served as the county’s assistant EMA director for the four years, beginning in 2013.

During an interview Monday, March 20, Stevens said the decision to leave was very difficult, because he enjoyed the work, and the people and organizations he worked with over the years.

“The job as EMA director is working with the community,” Stevens said. “That is what makes EMA strong: with the whole community involved. I have always had a strong interest in public safety and that interest will also be a resource at Lincoln Academy.”

The new job allows Stevens to work closer to home. He was raised and currently lives in Newcastle, where he shares a home with his wife Erica and their six children, ranging in age from 8-23.

Joining Newcastle’s fire department in 1997 at the age of 16, Stevens worked his way up the ladder becoming the department’s training officer in 2000. He was elected to the Taniscot Engine Co.’s Board of Directors in 2003. He was promoted to assistant chief in 2005, deputy chief in 2014, and fire chief in 2021, succeeding the late, long serving Clayton Huntley.

Via email, Lincoln County Administrator Carrie Kipfer said Stevens has done an exceptional job developing the Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency into a respected resource in the county. “Many initiatives have been developed and strengthened under his leadership and the county is better prepared for future emergencies,” Kipfer said. “We are very grateful for Casey’s commitment to this agency and he will be missed by his Lincoln County family.”

A couple of the many initiatives developed under Stevens’ leadership include a system to alert residents of emergencies happening in their area by social media, phone, text, or e-mail, and an incident management system that enables emergency agencies to create one centralized location, tracking their entire response in real-time. This enables the agencies to ensure the health and safety of their staff without compromising their ability to communicate and collaborate.

“I have been blessed and thankful to serve in this position and have worked with so many wonderful people and organizations that have been involved in everything that has been accomplished in the department,” Stevens said. “I especially appreciate and want to thank county administrator Carrie Kipfer for her strong support of EMA; her support played a big part in EMA successes. I also thank her for her sound advice to me, as my supervisor.”

As Lincoln Academy Facilities Director, Stevens’ duties include managing operations and maintenance for all school facilities, and transportation. Lincoln Academy Head of School Jeff Burroughs said he is confident Stevens’ skills and background will be strong assets for the school community moving forward.

“We feel very fortunate to be able to welcome Casey as director of Lincoln Academy facilities,” Burroughs said. “He is well respected in this community through his roles in Newcastle and Lincoln County emergency management, and he is the parent of two current LA students. We are happy he can bring his skills and experience to our facilities team.”

