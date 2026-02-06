Lincoln Theater Celebrates 150 Years of Community Programming

Over 200 guests gathered to celebrate Lincoln Theater’s 150th anniversary on Monday, Feb. 2 in Damariscotta. Inclement weather delayed the event from the original date of Jan. 26, 150 years to the day since Lincoln Hall’s grand dedication in 1876.

The anniversary program included cake, sparkling wine, speeches, and a silent film. Memorabilia lined the stage apron, markers of days gone by. Pieces from the original building remaining include two intact chandeliers and the pieces from the third, a slate roof tile, and a foot-long piece of the wooden rain gutter. On stage sat two types of portable folding chairs, one plain wood and one with a thick seat cushion in red leather.

Lincoln Theater Executive Director Christina Belknap kicked off the evening’s official festivities with a celebration dedicating the newly renovated Fenniman Lobby in honor of former Executive Director Andrew Fenniman.

In 2010, Lincoln Theater was at a crossroads, Belknap said. The theater had been an important part of bringing together the people of the Midcoast for community gatherings, films, and live performances.

“But as it headed into the 21st century, the building needed some TLC. The doors were often closed. Necessary repairs were mounting, and the organization was carrying significant debt,” Belknap said.

Fenniman’s vision and dedication fundamentally changed Lincoln Theater.

“One vision guided his work – when someone in Lincoln County asks, ‘What should we do tonight?’ the answer should be ‘Let’s see what’s playing at Lincoln Theater,’” said Belknap.

Under Fenniman’s 11 years of leadership, programming expanded to 500 events a year, Belknap said. Fenniman inaugurated programs including the Classic Film Club, a book-to-screen partnership with Skidompha Library, and free educational programs like “Talking Art in Maine” and “Talking Food in Maine.”

Belknap credited Fenniman with strengthening Lincoln Theater’s business practices by establishing a membership program, which has grown to include 1,000 supporters, and bringing in local businesses as film partners and program sponsors.

“The Fenniman Lobby is dedicated with gratitude to Andrew Fenniman, whose vision and leadership revitalized Lincoln Theater for generations to come,” Belknap read from the official dedication.

Fenniman thanked former board of trustees members Pam Gormley, Susan Porter, and Ronna Lugosch for their efforts in his early years as executive director. Fenniman also expressed his gratitude to his husband of 38 years, John Mulcahy.

Fenniman said that while he misses the work at Lincoln Theater, he has full confidence in Belknap’s leadership.

“Nothing makes me happier than knowing our community living room is in such good hands,” Fenniman said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The celebration continued with a party atmosphere as guests shared memories of the past and hope for the future.

Mary Sue Weeks has been a theater volunteer for four decades, painting each scenic background for musicals and plays. Weeks said as a child she always attended film screenings at The Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro, until Cinemascope debuted. The Lincoln Theater screen was much bigger and able to show those films, so Weeks became a Lincoln Theater regular at 12 years old.

Attendee Elizabeth Davis recalled the years when she and Barbara Davis ran a Met Cafe, offering their baked goods, coffee, and tea during intermission at the Metropolitan Opera simulcast screenings. The program has not returned since it was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was great while it lasted,” Davis said, adding that it was a wonderful experience to be part of the operation of Lincoln Theater.

Davis said Fenniman and Belknap have “worked wonders” at the Lincoln Theater during Davis’ 30 years as a full-time Maine resident.

“It’s just been amazing. To see the restoration of the windows, it’s all amazing,” Davis said.

Fenniman said the people who have run the theater have always done the best they could.

Fifteen decades ago, as the Lincoln Hall Block began to take shape on the dirt road connecting the Twin Villages, each step was celebrated in the community. From the first rumors of a grand public hall, each development was documented as the lot was cleared, bricks delivered, a foundation dug out, and on and on.

Lincoln Hall hosted Taniscot and Massasoit fire companies’ drills and galas, Lincoln Academy basketball games and graduation exercises, dancing classes and roller skating, dog shows and town meetings.

No disaster has closed Lincoln Hall for long, not when it was struck by lightning in 1906, damaged in a fire in 1949, or hit by Hurricane Ginny in 1963.

Lincoln Hall transformed into Lincoln Theater in 1924 when the owner installed permanent chairs, soundproofed the walls, and upgraded to what was then the largest movie screen in the state. At the time, silent films were accompanied by a pianist who played music for love scenes or exciting chases.

The 150th anniversary celebration was a subdued event compared to the dedication. The original Lincoln Hall listed a capacity of 1,200, yet the crowd spilled out into the street on that winter evening in 1876. Chandler’s Military Band of Portland played music and performed a grand march. The event continued into the evening with a fancy dress ball. That evening inaugurated 50 years of Lincoln County’s civic, educational, sports, and entertainment events at Lincoln Hall.

Belknap relayed some of this history accompanied by historical illustrations and photographs from past performances and events.

Belknap thanked Lincoln Theater Technical Director Damon Leibert for crawling around under the stage to find pieces of the original 1876 chandeliers.

“The incredible community has been gathering here for 150 years. I am in awe of this milestone,” Belknap said. “Tonight, we all get to be part of this incredible story that is Lincoln Hall. I’m excited to watch her thrive and to see what she has in store for us. Cheers to Lincoln Theater and her next 150 years.”

Lincoln Theater will continue the anniversary celebration throughout the year with special events, including the return of silent films with piano accompaniment starting Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. with “The General,” a 1927 film starring Buster Keaton with live piano by composer Doug Protsik. For more information, email info@lincolntheater.org or call 563-3424.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

