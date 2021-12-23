Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Massachusetts Man Wins December #LCNme365 Photo Contest

at

Andrew Duffy's photo of a calm morning on Damariscotta Lake received the most votes to win the December #LCNme365 photo contest. Duffy, of Brookline, Mass., will receive a $50 gift certificate from Louis Doe Home Center, the sponsor of the December contest. He will also receive a canvas print of his photo, courtesy of Mail It 4 U, of Newcastle.

Andrew Duffy’s photo of a calm morning on Damariscotta Lake received the most votes to win the December #LCNme365 photo contest. Duffy, of Brookline, Mass., will receive a $50 gift certificate from Louis Doe Home Center, the sponsor of the December contest. He will also receive a canvas print of his photo, courtesy of Mail It 4 U, of Newcastle.

Andrew Duffy won the December #LCNme365 photo contest with his picture of a calm morning on Damariscotta Lake.

Andrew Duffy with his wife, Evan, and their daughter, Clare. (Courtesy photo)

Andrew Duffy with his wife, Evan, and their daughter, Clare. (Courtesy photo)

Duffy, of Brookline, Mass., snapped the photo with his Sony A7R2 using a sigma 24-70mm lens while visiting his in-laws, Bill and Judy Silver, in Nobleboro.

“It was about mid-November, one of those cold, foggy, fall mornings,” Duffy said. “I took a bunch of great photos, and this was one of my favorites from a little later on in the morning after the foggy had faded.”

Judy Silver mentioned the contest to Duffy and encouraged him to submit the photo, which was later selected as a weekly winner by a judge on The Lincoln County News staff. When it came time for readers to vote on the monthly winner, Duffy ran away with the victory with 63% of the votes.

“I’m really excited!” Duffy said of the win. “It’s quite the honor, and it’s great to have the support of friends and family.”

In addition to having his photo featured on the front page of The Lincoln County News, Duffy will receive a $50 gift certificate from this month’s sponsor, Louis Doe Home Center, of Newcastle. Duffy will also receive a canvas print of his photo from Mail It 4 U, of Newcastle.

Duffy’s photo will compete against the other 12 monthly winners as voters select the winner for 2021. (See “Readers to decide winner of 2021 #LCNme365 photo contest.”)

Submissions are now being accepted for the January #LCNme365 contest. The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate from the monthly sponsor, which will be announced in a future publication.

For full rules and means of entry, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^