Readers to Decide Winner of 2021 #LCNme365 Photo Contest

Hundreds of readers submitted thousands of photos to The Lincoln County News’ photo contest in its fourth year. Now it is up to readers to decide which of the 12 finalists will win the 2021 #LCNme365 photo contest.

Readers entered the contest throughout the year by emailing pictures to photo@lcnme.com or by tagging The Lincoln County News and including #LCNme365 in the caption of photos posted on Instagram.

Judges from the LCN staff selected a winner each week, which was posted on the LCN’s Instagram account every Wednesday. At the end of each month, readers chose the photo of the month from weekly winners via a poll at lcnme.com/photo-contest.

Cory Elowe, a Nobleboro native, won the January contest with his picture of a pine grosbeak feasting on crabapples. Jean Duncan, of Newcastle, won the February contest with her picture of a snowy owl in flight over Ocean Point. Taryn Crummett, of Newcastle, won the March contest with a photo of her playful horse Hotrod.

Germaine Waltz won the April contest with a picture she snapped during a morning walk at her home in Jefferson. Jan Griesenbrock, of Waldoboro, won the May contest with a picture of a confrontation between two black squirrels at his bird feeder. Kerri Kelley, of Boothbay, won the June contest with her photo from Love’s Cove in Southport.

Waldoboro resident Jannine Oates’ photo of a bee visiting a flower was voted the winner of the July contest. Ella Rogerson, of East Haddam, Conn., won the August contest with her picture of a garden at sunset by Jones Cove in South Bristol. Gabrielle Hutchings, of Edgecomb, won the September contest with her photo of the sun rising over the water in Southport.

Shannon Mahan, of Pemaquid Harbor, won the October contest with a photo of a sunset at Shaw’s Wharf in New Harbor. Robin Nolan, of Waldoboro won the November contest with a picture of her husband walking through a field of milkweed at sunrise. Andrew Duffy, of Brookline, Mass., won the December contest with his photo of Damariscotta Lake in the morning.

In addition to having their photo appear on the front page, each winning photographer also received a $50 gift certificate to a local business from the contest’s monthly sponsor.

The sponsors for 2021 were Cupacity, Rising Tide Co-op, Coastal Car Wash and Detail Center, Renys, Metcalf’s Submarine Sandwiches, Maine Septic Solution, Riverside Butcher Co., Newcastle Publick House and Oysterhead Pizza Co., Farrin Properties, Newcastle Realty, Bangor Savings Bank, and Louis Doe Home Center.

Lincoln County Publishing Co., of Newcastle, is the sponsor of the annual contest. The family-owned print shop publishes The Lincoln County News.

New for 2021, monthly winners also received a canvas print of their photo from Mail It 4 U in Newcastle.

Starting at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 22, readers can go to lcnme.com/photo-contest to cast their vote for their favorite of the monthly winners. Each person is allowed one vote.

Whichever photo has received the most votes when the poll closes at 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27 will be declared the winner of the 2021 #LCNme365 photo contest. The winning photographer will receive a prize package of products featuring their photo, a one-year subscription to The Lincoln County News, an exclusive 2022 calendar featuring all of the monthly winners, and a Yeti mug engraved with the logo of The Lincoln County News. The business that sponsored the month of the winning photo will also receive a Yeti mug.

The #LCNme365 photo contest will return in 2022. Entries are already being accepted.

For complete contest rules and to see previous entries and winners, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

