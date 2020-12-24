Pemaquid Woman Wins December #LCNme365 Photo Contest

Photographer Kimberly McLain handily won the December #LCNme365 photo contest with her picture of the Pemaquid River at sunset, taking 65% of reader votes.

McLain, of Pemaquid, snapped the photo with her iPhone after working in her studio.

“When I got home, I looked at the sunset and my son said, ‘You got to go down there to take a picture,’” McLain said.

McLain crossed the road and snapped the photo in her sister-in-law’s yard. She decided to enter the photo in the contest “on a whim” and was excited to learn readers had selected it as the month’s winner.

In addition to having her photo featured on the front page of The Lincoln County News, McLain will receive a $50 gift certificate from this month’s sponsor, Louis Doe Home Center, of Newcastle.

McLain’s photo will compete against the other 12 monthly winners as voters select the winner for 2020. (See “Readers to decide winner of 2020 #LCNme365 photo contest.”)

Submissions are now being accepted for the January #LCNme365 contest. The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate from the monthly sponsor, which will be announced in a future publication.

For full rules and means of entry, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

