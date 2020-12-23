Readers to Decide Winner of 2020 #LCNme365 Photo Contest

Hundreds of readers submitted thousands of photos to The Lincoln County News’ photo contest in its fourth year. Now it is up to readers to decide which of the 12 finalists will win the 2020 #LCNme365 photo contest.

Readers entered the contest throughout the year by emailing pictures to photo@lcnme.com or by tagging The Lincoln County News and including #LCNme365 in the caption of photos posted on Instagram.

Judges from the LCN staff selected a winner each week, which was posted on the LCN’s Instagram account every Wednesday. At the end of each month, readers chose the photo of the month from weekly winners via a poll at lcnme.com/photo-contest.

Grisan Stevenson, of Edgecomb, won the January contest with her winter scene of sea smoke over the Sheepscot River at sunrise. Matt Baron, formerly of Edgecomb and now of Beachwood, N.J., won the February contest with a photo of his toy poodle, Jax, frolicking through the snow. Hope Prentice, of Bristol, won the March contest with a photo of her dog, Moxie, peering into a snow cave.

Dick Morrison, of Boothbay Harbor, won the April contest with his photo of birds flying over Boothbay Harbor. Brittney Honisch, of Newcastle, won the May contest with her picture from the top of Bunker Hill. Debbie Speed, of Wiscasset, won the June contest with her photo of a bluebird feeding its baby.

Shana York, of Newcastle, won the July contest with a picture of her dog admiring flowers. Peter Murphy, of Friendship, won the August contest with a picture of his sternman on his lobster boat at sunrise. Kerri Kelley, of Boothbay, won the September contest with her picture of a sunset at Fishermen’s Memorial Park in Boothbay Harbor.

Brooke Alley, of Wiscasset, won the October contest with a picture of her horse, Camelot. Gayla Braley, of South Thomaston, won the November contest with her photo of the cemetery at the Old German Church in Waldoboro. Kimberly McLain won the December contest with her photo of the Pemaquid River at sunset.

In addition to having their photo appear on the front page, each winning photographer also received a $50 gift certificate to a local business from the contest’s monthly sponsor.

The sponsors for 2020 were Racha Noodle Bar by Best Thai, of Damariscotta; Rising Tide Community Market, of Damariscotta; Coastal Car Wash and Detail Center, of Damariscotta and Boothbay Harbor; Newcastle Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Viper, of Newcastle; Metcalf’s Submarine Sandwiches, of Damariscotta; Maine Septic Solution, of Damariscotta; Riverside Butcher Co., of Damariscotta; Newcastle Publick House and Oysterhead Pizza Co., of Newcastle and Damariscotta; Farrin Properties, of Damariscotta; Newcastle Realty, of Damariscotta; Damariscotta Bank & Trust, of Damariscotta; and Louis Doe Home Center, of Newcastle.

Lincoln County Publishing Co., of Newcastle, is the sponsor of the annual contest. The family-owned print shop publishes The Lincoln County News.

Starting at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 23, readers can go to lcnme.com/photo-contest to cast their vote for their favorite of the monthly winners. Each person is allowed one vote.

Whichever photo has received the most votes when the poll closes at 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 28 will be declared the winner of the 2020 #LCNme365 photo contest. The winning photographer will receive a prize package of products featuring their photo, including decks of playing cards, postcards, notecards, and a framed print.

In addition, the winner will receive a one-year subscription to The Lincoln County News, an exclusive 2021 calendar featuring all of the monthly winners, and a Yeti mug engraved with the logo of The Lincoln County News. The business that sponsored the month of the winning photo will also receive a Yeti mug.

The #LCNme365 photo contest will return in 2021. Entries are already being accepted.

For complete contest rules and to see previous entries and winners, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

