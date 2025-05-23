Remembering Three Fallen Heroes

Unlike Veterans Day, which honors all veterans, Memorial Day is the set aside to mourn, reflect, and honor the men and women who gave their lives protecting the freedoms Americans enjoy.

There are many ways to honor the fallen. Some visit the gravesites of their loved ones. Others attend Memorial Day services and parades. Some fly the flag at half-staff until noon. Many do a combination of some or all the above and more.

Beyond the honorifics of the day, the fallen are not merely names carved in stone on a public monument for posterity or lines of newsprint. Each one was somebody’s son or daughter, sister, brother, father, or mother. Every one of them had lives and dreams and certainly almost every one of them left loved ones behind.

This year, The Lincoln County News talked to three families who have been impacted the service of their loved ones. The families of these heroes live with their loss every day, not just on Memorial Day, their birthdays, or the day they died.

The information for this article was provided by Cindy Small, of Wiscasset and Florida; Peggy Dostie, of Somerville; and Susan Pinnetti Isabel, of Bristol.

Pfc. Andrew Small

U.S. Army

Pfc. Andrew Small was born June 20, 1987, the son of Terry and Cindy Small. He attended Wiscasset schools, graduating in the class of 2005. He joined the U.S. Army in June that year and graduated from boot camp in October.

Small was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, and deployed to Afghanistan in March 2006. He celebrated his 19th birthday in June 2006 and was killed in action Aug. 11

For Small’s bravery in battle Aug. 11, he was posthumously awarded the Silver Star for Gallantry. According to the presidential citation accompanying the award, after Small’s unit was attacked, Small’s actions directly saved the lives of three other squad members and denied the enemy an opportunity to pursue its advantage over the pinned down Americans.

“Even though Private First Class Small was wounded he got back up and continued to lay down suppressive fire, refusing to seek cover or medical aid until he was able to facilitate the maneuver of his squad out of the kill zone,” the citation reads. “Private First Class Small continued to engage and be engaged by the enemy who outnumbered him by seven to one. This allowed the rest of the platoon and close air support to suppress and kill the enemy. When the patrol leader was able to move up to Private First Class Small’s position, he found him lying in the trails, weapon in his hands, orientated toward the enemy and out of ammunition.”

The Small family has many memories of Small as a young boy and a teenager who liked the Red Sox and Patriots, enjoyed playing video games, and liked to cook. Before he even got his driver’s license, he had a white Sonoma pickup truck. He liked to sit in and listen to radio and dream of driving it.

His grandparents gave him a new stereo as an early graduation gift that Small was able to enjoy for a few months before he went into the Army, according to his mother.

Once, when he was working as a fry cook at the now-shuttered Canfield’s Restaurant in Wiscasset, Small purchased some scallops along with all the fixings and cooked his parents a wonderful dinner, Cindy Small said.

“He was so happy to cook for us that special dinner and it was so yummy,” she said. “He also liked to eat. He loved macaroni and cheese and macaroni salad. We would send him the little microwave ones of macaroni and cheese to Afghanistan.”

According to Cindy Small, her son liked to play video games. He taught one of his sergeants how to play one of his games. He later saved that sergeant’s life.

What Andrew Small valued most in life was his family. While in Afghanistan when the soldiers were all feeling down; they were asked what they would like to do. All Small wanted was a photo to send to his mother.

“A photo of Andrew was taken with his lieutenant colonel and command sergeant major,” Cindy Small said. “It was a beautiful photo. I received it the morning Andrew died before I was notified of his death.”

Andrew Small was known for his smile and laughter. He never let things bother him and was easy going. He would say what was on his mind and wasn’t shy to express himself.

“I think he got that from his mom” Cindy Small said.

For many years the family attended the Memorial Day services in Wiscasset on Memorial Day, where Andrew Small’s name is on the veterans monument. They have made other traditions over the years to honor their son.

Every Memorial Day, they plant red, white, and blue flowers at his gravesite; they display special things that were given to him over the years. Every Aug. 11, on the anniversary of his death, new mums are placed at his grave to bring life and color to site through the fall.

“A young teenager entered the Army that June, but a brave man, who was just barely 19, stood on that mountainside that day fighting for his fellow soldiers,” Cindy Small said. “We are very proud of him and for him receiving his Silver Star for Gallantry in Action. This year he will have been gone as long as he was here with us. We want him to be remembered for the brave heroic man who showed such courage still only a teenager.”

Spc. Thomas Dostie

Maine Army National Guard

Army Specialist Thomas Dostie was born Feb. 25, 1984, the son of Michael and Peggy Dostie, of Somerville. He attended Erskine Academy and completed his National Guard training the summer before he graduated in 2002

Tom Dostie was assigned to the 133rd Engineering Battalion Maine Army National Guard in Portland, which was called to active duty in 2003 for deployment in Iraq in 2004. At the time it was reported to be the largest active duty call-up of the Maine National Guard since World War II.

Dostie was 20 years old when he was killed by a suicide bomber who attacked the dining facility at Forward Operating Base Marez on Dec. 21, 2004. The blast, which killed 23 people and injured 72 others, made headlines around the world.

The Dosties are thankful for the support they received in the loss of their son. The family’s phone did not stop ringing once news of Tom Dostie’s death spread. The day following his death the town held a candlelight vigil for Tom Dostie at the fire station, attracting an overflow crowd that spilled out onto Route 17 and requiring the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to respond for traffic safety.

According to comments from his friends reported in the Dec. 30, 2004 edition of The Lincoln County News, Dostie will always be remembered as a man that brightened the lives of those around him. He was a loving son, brother, and friend, and mentor to many.

According to Peggy Dostie, her son valued family, friends, and companionship most in life. He always enjoyed helping people and worked to make people happy. He loved joking around and was always positive even in difficult times. Many times he brought people home when they were struggling and he made friends easily.

During his school days, Tom Dostie made a special effort to seek out students who needed encouragement or help with their studies and worked to make them feel they were part of the team.

He loved to build engines and was always able to get top performance out of them, sometimes too much and blew them apart.

“His love for speed unfortunately got him many speeding tickets,” Peggy Dostie said.

One of Tom Dostie’s goals was to build a log cabin and live in Somerville. He enjoyed the community and served as a volunteer firefighter on the Somerville Fire Department alongside his father, Somerville Fire Chief Mike Dostie.

Tom Dostie enjoyed camping. Every summer the family vacationed at Moosehead Lake, and camped on Mount Kineo. According to Peggy Dostie, the family boated everywhere on the lake. If it was too rough, then they would hike.

Every year now, Peggy and Mike Dostie rent a cabin at Maynard’s In Maine, in Rockwood in the Moosehead region, and take their grandchildren to boat on the lake and climb Mount Kineo, just as they did with Tom Dostie and his brother Tim.

Tom Dostie was very proud of serving in the military, and serving his country. He completed basic training while still in high school. His dedication to his county, state, town, and family were unwavering.

According to Peggy Dostie, when her son was in Mosul he would call her every night and tell her how the day had gone for him, then he would pass his phone around to others who didn’t have anyone to talk to.

“He valued companionship,” she said.

On Memorial Day, to honor their son and to ensure his memory remains alive, the Dosties attend the Summit Project in Millinocket at the New England Outdoor Center with other Gold Star families.

The Summit Project is a nonprofit organization that honors Maine’s fallen heroes by carrying tribute stones on hikes and sharing their stories. According the Summit Project website, the organization’s mission is ensuring Maine heroes are not forgotten and their service and sacrifice are honored.

According to Peggy Dostie, every year a volunteer hiker carries her son’s stone up Mount Katahdin, along with other hikers carrying stones and stories of other fallen heroes. The hiker learns about the hero whose stone he or she is carrying and shares that information with other hikers. After the hike is done the hiker presents the stone to the fallen hero’s family.

“This is our way of keeping his memory alive, honoring him, and dealing with his loss,” Peggy Dostie said.

Cpl. Aaron M. Pinnetti

U.S. Marine Corps

Cpl. Aaron M. Pinnetti was born Sept. 23, 1981, the son of Susan and Richard Pinnetti Isabel, of Nobleboro. He graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1999 and joined the U.S. Marine Corps that same year.

After basic training Pinnetti was assigned to the 5th Battalion, 11th Maine Expeditionary Unit where his military occupational specialty was artillery cannoneer. In that position, he was responsible operating and maintaining the artillery system.

Pinnetti and two other Marines lost their lives in a accident during nighttime training exercises at Camp Pendleton, Calif., on Feb. 6, 2002. According to the military press release, Pinnetti’s unit was moving from one area to another when the 900 Series 5-Ton truck the men were riding in, towing an M198 howitzer, rolled over. A Navy Corpsman and four other Marines were injured in an accident.

According to Aaron Pinnetti’s mother, Susan Pinnetti Isabel, he was proud of handling the big howitzer. He was proud to serve his country and loved traveling and learning more about life through adventures and experiences outside Maine. She recalled a photo of him on the front page of a Marine Magazine, getting ready to load a howitzer.

Her son was always a very happy, fun-loving, energetic person who lit up a room when he walked in with a smile and his big brown eyes.

“He loved life itself and everything about it,” she said. “His family and friends were his inspiration throughout his journey, and a journey he lived to the fullest.”

Aaron Pinnetti always wanted to learn from his dad, following him around all the time, and always willing to help no matter what, Susan Pinnetti Isabel said. He was very protective of his two sisters, Danielle and Sheanna, who loved him very much.

According to Pinnetti Isabel, Danielle was very proud of her big brother being a Marine. Aaron and Sheanna were a typical brother and sister, they laughed, cried and argued together, but always had each other’s back, Susan said.

One of Aaron Pinnetti’s favorite things to do when he was young was to dress up as Steve Urkel from the TV series “Family Matters,” according to his mother. She said he was very good at it and made them laugh every time.

Pinnetti had a couple of odd pets during his military service. He kept a lizard he called Victoria while he was in desert training and a monkey when he was in Phuket, Thailand.

In 2001, just before Pinnetti passed away, was one of his proudest moments, he became the father of twin boys, Caleb and Joshua.

“He couldn’t believe how precious a gift this was,” Pinnetti Isabel said. “He was so proud of being a dad. If he could see them now, he would be even prouder, if that is possible. His boys have grown up to be smart, handsome, intelligent young men and now serving our country in the United States Navy.”

The grief and heartache of Pinnetti’s loss will always be there, his mother said, but the love and support of family and friends has helped. In particular, the support of a group of her son’s friends has been helpful beyond words. Robbie Romero, Kevin Ashton, Casey McCurkey, and Jim Maragoudakis were not just Pinnetti’s friends, they are still regarded as sons by the family.

“Family and friends near and far have been there for us every day, day in and out, and they are still there,” Pinnetti Isabel said. “People still share their memories of Aaron often and warm our heart and help us heal to know he touched so many … Life will never be the same, but we know he is looking down laughing and joking about something one of us are doing, because that’s Aaron.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

