Sweet Treats and Smiles at Third Annual Wild Blueberry Festival

Maine’s native fruit was the star of Wild Blueberry Weekend as droves of locals and visitors attended the third annual festival at Fields Fields Blueberries on Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4 in Dresden.

Off and on downpours could not deter intrepid families looking for a sweet treat.

“Mainers aren’t afraid of rain!” said Pam Meier as she passed out plates loaded with fresh-off-the-griddle blueberry pancakes on Aug. 4. Meier was one of many volunteers who helped organize and staff the event. She estimated 1,000 people had come through on Aug. 3.

The sentiment was echoed through the day by vendors, musicians, and the attendees, who arrived in a consistent stream through the drizzly morning.

Visitors typically stopped at the pancake tent first before moving on to farm tours, winnowing demonstrations, craft vendors and more blueberries.

Hillary Relyea, of Texas, said her family visits her husband’s parents in the area every summer. They had seen the Wild Blueberry Weekend advertised in previous years and were excited the timing finally worked out for them to attend with their two young children. Those children could not spare a word as they downed bite after bite of the plate-sized pancakes.

Mazu Food Truck, of Westport Island, offered blueberry donuts with or without bacon, blueberry lemonade, and chicken and pork tacos for those needing a little respite from the sweet.

The Fields Fields Crisp Cart finally got a moment at home. The food truck has spent the summer setting up in a new place nearly every weekend from Belfast to Marshfield, Mass., offering blueberry crisps crowned with whipped cream and blueberry juice.

In the Fields Fields Blueberry booth, patrons could sample three types of blueberry leaf tea or sweet and crunchy blueberry chips.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Younger attendees burned off some energy by running around the freshly mowed lawns or visiting the Magic Woods. Nested in the forest between the lawn and the blueberry fields lay a children’s wonderland: a coloring hut, wood stick lean-to, swings, and toys.

The Magic Woods was the best part of the event, according to Manny Gonzales, age 5. Gonzales said he kept coming back to the kids’ zone.

Slow Rise Farm, of Pittston, demonstrated their winnowing machine as they prepared clean pints and quarts of blueberries. Farm owner Kate Mahaffey said she and partner Nathan Dore bring the winnower to Fields Fields every year for the event.

Crafts vendors came from near and far to offer visitors a variety of items, such as Mainely Arts’ eggshell jewelry and Mainely Simple’s crochet goods. While the rain did deter a few vendors with their delicate wares, others were happy to set up shop.

Dresden-based artist Emilee Harper said she loves the commute. Harper has sold her embroidered hats and hoops at the event every year. She said attendance was a little slower that morning, but it had been good on Aug. 3 and she expected it to pick up again.

“Rain won’t stop Mainers,” Harper said as children splashed mud puddles. Cars parked along the street because the parking field was washed out, and a packed pancake tent proved her point.

For more information about Fields Fields Blueberries, or to order frozen blueberries, teas, and tinctures from their website, go to fieldsfieldsblueberries.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

