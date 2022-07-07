TBRJ Inmates Participate in Book Club July 7, 2022 at 10:51 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTwo Bridges Inmates Enjoy Grant-Funded Book ClubCounty Commissioners Approve Contract with Maine Criminal Justice AcademyWiscasset Library’s Book Shop Celebrates Grand ReopeningBands for Books Event Deemed a Giant SuccessCounty Commissioners Meet New Planner, Welcome Red E. Fox Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!