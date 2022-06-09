Two Vie for Westport Road Commissioner Position June 9, 2022 at 11:33 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Nomination Papers for Town Officials SubmittedWestport Island Fields Request to Stop Sand DeliveriesBintliff Property Sold To BankWestport Island Schedules Town MeetingWestport Island Selectmen Accept Donation For Walkway Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!