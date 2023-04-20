Westport Island Announces Candidates for Local Office April 20, 2023 at 9:04 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island Schedules Special Town MeetingTarbox Vacates Board Chair’s SeatWestport Island Select Board Plan Special Town MeetingWestport Selectmen Consider Biweekly MeetingsWestport Selectmen Consider Biweekly Meetings Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!