Westport Island Awarded Brownfield Assessment Grant October 21, 2021 at 10:54 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island to Install Cameras at Sand ShedWestport Island FD to Hold Post-Storm Public MeetingWestport Island Schedules Town MeetingWestport Island Dedicates Town Report to BodmerWestport Continues Preservation of Archives Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!