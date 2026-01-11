Westport Island Committee to Consider to Deer Population Issues

Westport Island is seeking volunteers for a new committee charged with coming up with a plan to resolve issues with the island’s rampant deer population.

During their meeting on Monday, Dec. 29, Westport Island Select Board members agreed to form an ad hoc committee at the recommendation of Maine Wildlife Biologist Keel Kemper, who addressed the overpopulation of deer on the island during a Dec. 15 visit.

According to select board Chair Donna Curry, the new committee will be charged with preparing possible solutions to be considered at the annual town meeting in June.

The board hopes to appoint volunteers to the committee at its next meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 12. The select board is asking and encouraging citizens interested in becoming members of this committee to apply through the committee membership application posted at westportisland.gov.

Select board member Lisa Jonassen will work with the committee to get it started.

In other business, the select board signed a contract with Triple R Services for property maintenance services of town-owned buildings and grounds. The contract includes the town office, historic town hall, Wright Landing, flag pole, and the digital sign site at the head of the island.

According to Curry, the contract formalizes work Triple R is already doing, along with some additional duties. The select board expressed appreciation for Triple R proprietor Randy Russell’s dedication to the town and his quality of work.

“He is doing a great job,” Curry said.

In other business, the select board approved two abatements in the amount of $133.09 and $14.93 for Jeff Tarbox, based on tree growth values incorrectly calculated on his properties. The select board also approved a $34 abatement for Patrick and Dori Meservier.

Select board member Kim Lynch reported the town’s property maintenance committee is working on another grant proposal for repairs to the town hall. The grant proposal is due Tuesday, Feb. 17, Lynch said.

Lynch also reported on a small pile of trash dumped illegally in the Rum Cove common area. There is a state program available to clean up illegal dumping for towns every June and the town will take advantage of that program to clean up the trash left at the Rum Cove common area, Lynch said.

According to Lynch, this program is available for any instance of illegal dumping that cannot be traced to the perpetrator.

The Westport Island Select Board will meet again at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 12 at the town office, at 6 Fowles Point Road.

