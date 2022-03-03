Westport Island Long-Time Selectman Will Not Seek Re-Election

Westport Island will soon have a new face on the board of selectmen. First Selectmen George Richardson Jr. has decided not to seek re-election after serving on the board for over 26 years, and as chairman for over 22.

During a brief telephone conversation with Richardson Tuesday afternoon, he said he was not going to seek re-election in the June. He feels it is time to give the job to someone else.

“I’m getting old you know,” he said.

During his time in office he has seen a lot of change, according to him, some good, and some not so good. His love for Westport Island has been demonstrated by his service to his community for many years. Over those years he rarely missed a selectmen’s meeting or representing the town in county or state meetings.

This news will come as a shock to the residents of the island, and his presence at the town office daily will be missed. Richardson’s term expires in June 2022.

Nomination papers for first selectmen, a three-year term, and road commissioner, also a three-year term, will be available March 3, and due back at the town office April 14. A minimum of 25 signatures are required on the nomination papers.

Westport Island Board of Selectmen discussed the need of filling town committee open seats at its in-person meeting Feb. 28, and a plea for volunteers will be posted and put on the town website.

According to a list provided by Town Clerk Julie Casson, openings include planning board, board of appeals, conservation commission, road committee, and harbor committee.

Information is available on the town website. All appointments are made by the selectmen, who can be contacted at 882-8477, Ext. 4, or by emailing selectmen@westportisland.us.

Anyone interested in joining the Westport Island Volunteer Fire Department can contact Chief Stacey Hutchison at chief@wvfd.me or visit the station on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m.

In other business, the selectmen will renew their contract with Certified Maine Assessor, Evan Goodkowsky for another year. Richardson said he will revise the contract for the coming year.

Selectmen approved the town property rental agreement policy.

Selectman Jeff Tarbox expressed concern the policy included the TULIP policy insurance at their last meeting creating added encumbrance to the citizens. After contacting Maine Municipal Association regarding liability insurance, he agrees the people who rent town property should have an insurance policy to protect themselves.

Selectmen also approved the town’s use of the Road Surface & Sign Management Software after being told there would be no cost to the town.

