Westport Island Mil Rate Drops to $6.55

During a special meeting Friday, Sept. 1, the Westport Island Select Board set the town’s mil rate of $6.55, a $1.75 reduction from last year’s rate of $8.30.

The select board raised property valuations and lowered the mil rate in an effort to ensure the town and its taxpayers received the full benefit of state reimbursements.

According to the commitment, the total to be raised is $2,304,457.51. Of that amount, $1,879,311.15 will be raised from taxes, a reduction of $50,354.79 or 2.61%, from the previous year.

In a previous meeting, the select board approved increasing valuation by 22%. According to the select board, without factoring in 22% increase, the ratio between the town and state would be at about 80%, which would have resulted in taxpayers with state exemptions, such as homestead exemptions, paying more in taxes.

Another issue complicating the commitment process this year was the Property Tax Stabilization Program, which froze the 2023 taxes at the previous year’s rate for taxpayers ages 65 and older.

As this year’s tax rate is reduced from last year, there will be no need to do anything for the 107 participants in the program. Ashley Murray, the town’s tax collector and treasurer, found 12 taxpayers whose taxes needed to be frozen at the 2022 level.

The Westport Select Board meets every Monday at 7 p.m. at the town office, located at 6 Fowles Point Road. The meetings are livestreamed via Zoom.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

