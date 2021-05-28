Westport Island Presents Boston Post Cane May 28, 2021 at 9:33 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island Woman Celebrates 100th BirthdayWestport Island Presents Vera Cleaves with the Boston Post CaneWestport Selectmen Approve Wright House WorkWestport Island Couple Requests Information on Home BusinessWestport Island Has Some New Residents Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!