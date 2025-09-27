Westport Island Voters Adopt Deputy Code Enforcement Officer Position

Forty-three Westport Island convened at the town office Wednesday, Sept. 17 to consider a three-article warrant that proposed creating an office of deputy code enforcement officer, overseen by the town’s select board.

After a lengthy debate at the special town meeting, the article was approved with little opposition, authorizing the select board to appoint up to two deputy code enforcement officers for terms of one year as the board deems necessary. The article included language authorizing the board to supervise the position and determine the deputy code enforcement officers’ responsibilities, work hours, and remove the officer for cause if necessary.

The meeting was held at the town office due to work being done at the historic town hall, Westport Island’s traditional location for town meetings.

While discussing the warrant article, select board Chair Donna Curry explained the town’s upcoming revaluation is expected to generate more permit requests for the code enforcement officer. After researching the process for appointing a deputy code enforcement officer, Town Clerk April Thibodeau reported she was unable to determine if the position had ever properly been established in Westport Island.

The Maine Municipal Association was contacted and recommended the town write a warrant article as soon as possible to legally establish the position, Curry said.

Fielding questions before the vote, Westport Island Code Enforcement Officer Gary Richardson explained the role involves processing permit applications, performing site visits, and following up as needed.

Other residents asked about compensation for the deputy code enforcement officers. Curry said the compensation would come from permit fees, unless it was found they were doing work that does not involve permit fees. Select board member Kim Lynch pointed out any change to the payment structure would go before a town meeting.

Westport Island Planning Board Chair John Henderson expressed appreciation for Richardson’s work and his help with planning board matters. He said he supported an additional deputy code enforcement officer to reduce Richardson’s workload.

Resident Mario DePietro also expressed support for a deputy code enforcement officer and said it was a good opportunity for onthe- job training for a backup to the code enforcement officer. He also indicated the code enforcement officers should be paid more as the permitting fees do not amount to much.

The meeting adjourned after just under two hours.

