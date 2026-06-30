Westport Island Voters Reject Proposed Ordinance Amendments

The Westport Island historic town hall was filled to capacity on Saturday, June 20 for the annual town meeting.

The 90 voters in attendance approved all the articles on the warrant with the exception of the two proposed ordinance amendments. Article 52 and Article 53 would have prohibited the nonresidential use of any synthetic pesticide within the limits of Westport Island. The proposed amendments were in sections of the shoreland zoning ordinance and the building code ordinance.

The proposed changes were brought before the planning board by resident Susan Gallagher, who expressed strong support for the amendments as the meeting and received loud applause after completing her comments.

Gallagher asked the voters to support the amendments to protect public health, the groundwater, local wildlife, and the community. The overuse of the pesticides can contaminate the soil, water, and wildlife within the town if not controlled, she said, adding that other communities have adopted similar protective measures.

The proposed ordinance amendments would affect the use of synthetic pesticide to the over 400 acres of land owned by the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust on the island.

Rebeccah Kolak, the land trust’s executive director, was given permission to speak by voters as she is not a resident of the island. Kolak said she understood what the town was trying to do, but the proposed ordinance would not accomplish their goal. Agreeing that the overuse of pesticides is dangerous, Kolak explained the land trust has a certified pesticide individual with the knowledge to safely apply the needed pesticides to kill invasive plants.

Comments from residents was mixed, with some speaking in favor and others speaking in opposition. Westport Island Planning Board member Jeff Tarbox asked the voters to reject the article and allow the planning board to take it back and work on it during the next year. John Henderson, the planning board’s chair, recognized Gallagher for bringing the issue to the town for it to be addressed.

After Article 52 failed, Article 53 was amended to be tabled until next year.

Westport Island First Selectperson Donna Curry spoke about the budget, which increased 4.5% from last year, caused in part by increases to the county tax, the town’s portion of the RSU 12 budget, and the discretionary budget.

“We worked very hard to keep the budget down as much as possible and still tried to ensure that we put some money aside in capital reserve accounts,” Curry said.

The voters approved several of the administrative articles with no discussion. Within the $1,699,995 municipal budget, the roads budget totals $775,842; administration totals $476,966; services totals $194,387; public safety totals $145,000; properties totals $102,800; and grants total $5,000.

William Hopkins moved to amend Article 9, to raise and appropriate $30,000 for legal fees, and reduce the amount to $15,000. The amendment failed and the article passed as written,

Westport Island voters approved Article 30 with no discussion, authorizing the select board to issue general obligation bonds or notes in the name of the town in a principal amount of up to $750,000 and appropriate the proceeds from the bonds to fund Phase 1V of the town’s road improvement plan. The plan includes culvert replacement, ditch work, and paving Main Road between upper West Shore Road and lower West Shore Road.

The voters also approved approve $15,000 for maintenance of town roads and bridges; $25,000 for the paving capital reserve fund; $52,000 for the procurement of sand and salt; $233,842 for snow removal; and $25,000 for the causeway maintenance capital reserve fund.

The voters had no problem approving the public safety articles, which included $95,000 for the operating expenses, training ,and member stipends for the Westport Volunteer Fire Department; $35,000 for the capital improvement reserve fund; and $15,000 for the department to be covered by the Maine Municipal Association for Workers Compensation, Property and Casualty Insurance and Firefighter Blanket accident insurance.

Westport Island voters did not questions the services provided from Wiscasset, Edgecomb and Lincoln Country. Westport Island’s share of Wiscasset Transfer Station totals $136,584; Wiscasset Ambulance Service, $31,893; Westport Island’s “resident status” at the Wiscasset Community Center, $5,000; Wiscasset Public Library, $5,200; Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office contract for animal control services, $3,200; and contracted services with Midcoast Humane for shelter services at the Edgecomb campus $1,160.

Article 22, to authorize the town to accept a deed transfer of the cistern from the Westport Volunteer Fire Department. was amended to include the property the cistern is located on. The amendment passed. The voters also approve Article 21 accepting the deed from the Fire Department of 644 Main Road, the location of the Westport Volunteer Fire Department station.

Westport Island officials took the time before the meeting was called to order by moderator Chris Cooper to swear in two newly elected officials, recognize the Spirit of America Award recipient, and celebrate Gaye Wagner, who the town report is dedicated to.

Third Select Board Member Sherre Nelson read and accepted her duties as the town’s new select board member for a term of three years. Simone Dikitanan, who was elected via write-in votes, will be the town’s new representative on the RSU 12 Board of Directors.

Chris Malliet was awarded the Spirit of America Award for his services to the town. Malliet, a historic builder and inspector of historic buildings, has dedicated many hours of work at the town’s historic town hall preservation and restoration. According to the select board, he has saved the town thousands of dollars in wok he has done and is doing for the town.

When Malliet was presented the award and Wagner was introduced they both received a standing ovation and a loud applause from the voters.

Curry commented after the meeting that even when there was disagreement, the voters respected each other.

“That is what democracy should look like,” Curry said.

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