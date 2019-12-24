Wine Bar Coming to Downtown Wiscasset

A wine bar will open at 65 Main St. in Wiscasset as soon as possible, the proprietors told the Wiscasset Planning Board on Monday, Dec. 23.

Chandler Sowden and Zack Goodwin submitted a site plan review application for the business.

The board accepted the application as complete, approved the requested waivers, and approved the application, pending the business’s receipt of all other necessary licenses and permits.

Chewonki Campground

The planning board did not take action on applications from Chewonki Campground owners Ann Beck and Pamela Brackett to build a garage and three cottages. The cottages will replace existing campsites, according to Brackett.

Board Chair Karl Olson told Beck and Brackett they would need to revise their applications.

They need to revise a site map to show where the buildings will be, notify neighbors within 250 feet of the property, request any necessary waivers in writing, and answer environmental questions.

The board requires a recent survey as well. The campground owners have a two-year-old survey. Olson told them the board would accept a certified statement from the surveyor indicating the markers on the property have not changed.

The planning board’s next meeting will take place Monday, Jan. 13.

