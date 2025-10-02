Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Manager Retires

After a decade representing the Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce, Executive Manager Pat Cloutier is ready to begin the next chapter of her life.

Cloutier, who previously announced her plans to retire, officially stepped down Wednesday, Oct. 1.

For Cloutier, retirement does not mean slowing down or doing nothing. In the immediate future, she said she plans to address some medical issues, travel, visit family members out of state, and do some volunteer work.

Cloutier is well known in the Wiscasset community for her work with the chamber and the Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission, where she greets visitors and employees to the organization’s office at 297 Bath Road in Wiscasset.

Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Emily Rabbe said Cloutier has been a champion for the chamber of commerce and a great resource for the planning commission.

“Pat is the absolute best,” Rabbe said. “She is also a trailblazer, having worked in traditionally male-dominated fields throughout her earlier career, including publishing and emergency services. Her life experiences are extraordinary and it’s always fun to chat with Pat to listen to her perspective and thoughtful considerations on economic development, community engagement, and land use planning.”

Former planning commission Executive Director Mary Ellen Barnes recalled working with Cloutier to establish Wiscasset chamber.

“Pat was the ideal partner for the (the planning commission) when we settled into 297 Bath Road in 2015, our new home,” Barnes said. “Knowledgeable about so many state and federal agencies and programs, determined to find the best way to assist local businesses, there was no ‘no’ in her world.

“Pat was both serious and joyful in her connections with local people wanting to establish or grow their business, and in collaborating with regional and state economic development programs,” Barnes continued. “Hard to imagine in Maine you’ll ever find a better partner for small businesses and community initiatives.”

During a recent interview, Cloutier made it clear the chamber was very special to her. She became involved with the organization during its inception. She was teaching adult education classes at what was then Wiscasset High School when she was asked to be part of the planning committee. The Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce became a reality in 2011.

Cloutier said she was very happy to be asked because one of the goals of the community was to shine a light on the community.

“We did that job,” she said.

Laurie Smith said Cloutier was instrumental in the establishment of the Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce. Smith served as Wiscasset town manager from 2010-2014, resigning to accept same position for the town of Kennebunkport, where she works today.

When she left Wiscasset in 2014, Smith was presented with a plaque from David Sharp, the chair of the chamber’s board at the time, in appreciation for her help with establishing the chamber.

“I remember Pat as a person with a can-do ability,” Smith said. “Many people have ideas that require work to make it happen. Pat was always willing to do the work to make the idea a reality … Pat was a great asset, and I wish her well in her retirement.”

Along with Monique McRae, Howard “Chip” Davison, and Sherri Dunbar, Sheila Sawyer has served the chamber in one capacity or another since it was founded. Via email, Sawyer said the chamber was lucky to hire Cloutier as its only employee in 2015.

Cloutier’s promotional ideas, marketing skills, ability to execute a plan, and her knowledge of the Wiscasset community and its surroundings were invaluable to the chamber as well as the individuals and businesses the chamber promotes, Sawyer said.

“Although her position at the chamber was labeled part time, she has always gone over and above time and time again, promoting our businesses and keeping all informed about events, news, and opportunities in the area,” Sawyer said. “She empowers us all with her creativity, organizational skills, and total dedication to making our community a better place to live and work.”

Sawyer said the chamber will also miss Cloutier’s husband, Russell Cloutier, who has been another asset to the organization. Among other contributions, Russ Cloutier delivered the chamber’s guide books, dedicated hours staffing the chamber building on the Wiscasset pier, and greeted new businesses as they moved into town.

“We thank Pat and Russ for their devotion to making us a better place.” Sawyer said.

Cloutier grew up in New Haven, Conn. She enjoyed singing and sang in the New Haven Chorale, a professional community chorus known for performing a diverse range of choral music. She said New Haven was a wonderful place to live and raise her children.

It was there she met Russell, the man who would later become her husband, in 1982. They were both working for the same ambulance service part time, albeit on different shifts, and met during a company social event. They married nine years later in 1991.

Russell worked for Pratt and Whitney until his retirement.

Before moving to Maine, Cloutier was employed for over 26 years by R.R. Donnelley as a sales associate. R.R. Donnelley provides marketing and business communication materials, commercial printing, and related services.

Diagnosed with throat cancer in 2001, Cloutier decided to take early retirement from R.R. Donnelley and the couple moved to Maine, a state they loved and often visited. Initially they moved to Warren and later moved to Wiscasset.

Over the years Cloutier has taken on the several positions, starting out as a dental assistant, an ambulance assistant, a communications expert, an assistant librarian, adult education teacher, and finally as the chamber’s executive manager.

“It’s been a good run,” Cloutier said.

