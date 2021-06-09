Wiscasset Elects Heller, Jones

Wiscasset voters elected Terry Heller and Dusty Jones in a three-way race for two seats on the board of selectmen Tuesday, June 8.

Heller received 247 votes, Jones 221, and William Maloney 207. Heller and Jones will serve two-year terms.

The race was part of the annual town meeting by referendum. Voters approved all but two articles on the warrant, both related to the police department.

The budget for the school resource officer failed 202-198. A proposal to buy a new police cruiser failed 205-197.

Voters authorized the selectmen to appoint a committee to study the future of the Wiscasset School Department, including potential expansion, consolidation, or continuation of the status quo.

They authorized the selectmen to negotiate and enter into a long-term lease for about 20 acres at the Wiscasset Municipal Airport with MSD Wiscasset LLC, which plans to build a solar installation on the site.

In unopposed races, Desiree Bailey and Indriani Demers won reelection to the Wiscasset School Committee for three-year terms. Philip DiVece won reelection to the Wiscasset Water District Board of Trustees for a three-year term. There were no candidates on the ballot for seven seats on the Wiscasset Budget Committee, although many write-in votes were cast.

Voters approved the remainder of the 2021-22 municipal budget, with the exception of the police cruiser and the school resource officer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

