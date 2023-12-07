Wiscasset Planning Board Schedule Site Walk for Solar Array December 7, 2023 at 1:48 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSolar Concerns: Whitefield Reviews Application While Bremen Discusses MoratoriumDamariscotta Planning Board Advances New Solar OrdinanceNobleboro Planning Board Approves Solar FarmBremen Funds Renewable Energy Reserve AccountWiscasset Planning Board Takes Care of Business in Brief Meeting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!