Wiscasset School Committee Names New Superintendent

On Tuesday, March 21, the Wiscasset School Committee appointed Wiscasset resident Kim Andersson as the new superintendent of the Wiscasset School Department. She will assume her new duties July 1.

During an interview shortly after her appointment, Andersson said she is enthusiastically looking forward to getting to work.

Returning to Wiscasset to work will feel like coming home, Andersson said, because she began her education career in Wiscasset Middle High School, where she worked as an education technician, English, and alternative education teacher between 2014-2020. She is currently the dean of students at the Searsport District Middle High School, a position she has held since 2020.

Andersson became active in town affairs shortly after moving to Wiscasset from Manhattan with her husband, Mikael, and 7-month-old son, David, in 2005. The couple’s second child, Linnea, was born in 2007.

In 2008, Andersson was program director and administrator for the Morris Farm Trust, writing grants that funded a new school garden initiative for the Wiscasset Primary school.

Between 2009-2012 Andersson represented Wiscasset on the RSU 12 Board of Directors, and she served two terms on the Wiscasset Select Board between 2018-2022.

She received a bachelor’s degree from the Stockton State College in Pomona, N.J. in 1993, a master’s degree from the University of Maine Farmington in 2020, and obtained superintendent certification in February 2023. She is on track to receive her doctorate in May 2024, completing a three-year course.

Wiscasset’s 2023-2024 school year will begin with a new superintendent and new principals at the Wiscasset Elementary School and Wiscasset Middle High School, due to the resignations of WMHS Principal Charles Lomonte and Wiscasset Elementary School Principal Kathleen Pastore.

Wiscasset is currently served by interim superintendent Robert England Jr., who was hired for the 2022-2023 school year following the resignation of former superintendent Terry Wood in 2022.

