Wiscasset School Committee to Onsider Principal’s Status Nov. 13

The Wiscasset School Committee has scheduled a special meeting for Monday, Nov. 13, to discuss the investigation that led to the decision to put Wiscasset Middle High School Principal Gina Stevens on paid administrative leave.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, Wiscasset School Committee Chair Jason Putman announced the agenda for the Nov. 13 meeting will include two executive sessions, one to discuss a personnel issue and the other to conference with legal counsel. The special meeting will be held in the WMHS library beginning at 6 p.m.

The committee will convene in public session and will require separate successful motions from the committee to enter into each executive session.

On Friday, Nov. 3, Stevens notified the press she wanted the issue discussed in a public, which is her right under Maine law governing executive sessions.

According to the Maine statute governing public records and procedures, any person charged or investigated may request in writing that the investigation or hearing of charges or complaints against that person be conducted in open session. A request, if made to the agency, must be honored.

Superintendent Kim Andersson placed Stevens on paid administrative leave on Oct. 30 following an investigation into a hidden camera placed at the school without the knowledge of the current or previous school superintendents.

Andersson confirmed Stevens’ status on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Andersson offered no further information at that time, other than to assert it was a confidential and sensitive issue.

After Stevens issued statements to the media Nov. 3, Andersson responded by issuing a statement confirming Stevens’ comments.

“The installation of the hidden camera was not approved by my predecessor or me,” Andersson said. “I had our legal counsel conduct the investigation given the seriousness of the situation and potential legal implications regarding the rights and safety of students and staff. The investigator spoke to multiple witnesses, including Ms. Stevens. She could share my letter regarding the outcome of the investigation, which would clarify that she has not been dismissed.”

Andersson concluded her statement noting the final determinations on this issue will be made the Wiscasset School Committee.

“I have done nothing wrong,” Stevens said Monday, Nov. 6. “I have faith that right is right, and truth will prevail.”

The school committee’s regular monthly meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14 in the WMHS library.

