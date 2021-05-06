Wiscasset Selectmen Discuss Plaque for ‘Lift Every Voice’ Lyricist May 6, 2021 at 9:18 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Community Center ReopensWiscasset Schedules Annual Town MeetingWiscasset Selectmen Ask Town Manager to Draft Ballot Question on SchoolsTool Shed at Sunken Garden Can Stay, Selectmen SayWiscasset Nomination Papers Available Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!