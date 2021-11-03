Wiscasset Voters Say ‘Yes’ to Special Town Meeting Warrant Articles

Wiscasset voters lined the halls of the Wiscasset Community Center Nov. 2 to vote in a special town meeting with nine questions on the warrant. About 1,295 votes were cast, according to moderator Joan Barnes.

The voters decided to purchase a new police cruiser, in a vote of 789-487. Voters in the June town meeting rejected the purchase of a new police cruiser. The amount appropriated to purchase the cruiser is $55,000 to be funded from the capital reserve account.

The article asking for up to $50,000 to construct a metal archway and stone entrance at Ancient Cemetery was approved with a vote of 701-595. Funding for the archway and stone entrance will be funded from the sale of cemetery lots reserve account.

The select board is authorized to negotiate and enter into a long-term lease agreement of up to 20 years with the Maine Art Gallery to use the Academy Building, in a vote of 800 in favor and 470 opposed.

Voters authorized the select board to enter into a net billing credit agreement of up to 20 years, with a vote of 704-511.

The town adopted the solar energy conversion ordinance with a vote of 781 in favor and 443 opposed.

Due to the approval of the solar energy conversion ordinance amendments were made in the glossary to add the following definitions: Solar Energy-Electromagnetic Energy transmitted from the sun; solar energy Conversion Systems, a solar-based energy conversion system that converts solar energy to electric or thermal energy. Facility size is measured by calculating the square footage of solar panels at maximum tilt on the ground below.

Also an addition to the Zoning Article VI due to the adoption of the solar energy conversion ordinance, to include: Add-Solar Energy Systems to the Schedule of Uses in rural column.

Another change in the glossary, recommended by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection is to delete the following definitions: Diameter at Breast Height Forest Management Activities, Harvest Area, Land Management Road, Residual Basal Area, Residual Stand, and Skid Trail. Slash, Timber Harvesting Related Activities and Wind firm.

DEP also recommended the following revisions to the Zoning Article VI: Remove, Timber Harvesting from Schedule of Uses; Remove Timber Harvesting for Definitions of Districts and Zoning Map.

Wiscasset voters also voted in favor of Maine ballot questions. Question 1, 736-549; Question 2, 930-348; Question 3, 842-432.

