Wiscasset’s Veterans Day Service Pays Tribute to POW and MIA November 16, 2023 at 9:57 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Holds Traditional Memorial Day ServiceVeterans Day Celebrated By All Ages in WiscassetVeterans Day Ceremony Goes On in WiscassetClara Wentworth Remembered at Wiscasset’s Memorial Day ObservanceWiscasset Pays Tribute to Fallen on Memorial Day Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!