WMHS Principal Put on Administrative Leave

Wiscasset Middle High School Principal Gina Stevens was placed on administrative leave, effective Monday, Oct. 30.

Wiscasset School Superintendent Kim Andersson confirmed the matter in an email sent the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 31.

“I can confirm that Gina Stevens, principal of Wiscasset Middle High School, was placed on paid administrative leave. This is a confidential personnel matter,” Andersson said in the email. She provided no additional comment.

Stevens has served as principal since the resignation of former Principal Charles Lomonte, who resigned due to health issues at the conclusion of the 2022-2023 school year. Stevens was first appointed as interim principal on Feb. 21. The Wiscasset School Committee unanimously voted to hire Stevens as principal on March 29.

Stevens served on the school staff for about three years before becoming principal as the individualized education plan coordinator and served in that role until her appointment as principal.

The next meeting of the Wiscasset School Committee is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14 in the WMHS library.

