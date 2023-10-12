‘Woody Guthrie’s American Song’ is a Musical for All Times October 12, 2023 at 8:49 am Sarah MastersYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRiver Company Presents ‘Woody Guthrie’s American Song’Skidompha SkoopNew District Attorney Takes Oath of OfficeWoody Guthrie-Inspired Spoken Word and Song at SkidomphaSumner McKane Program in South Bristol Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!