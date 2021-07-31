Young Westport Island Entrepreneur Donates Lemonade Stand Proceeds to Local Groups

The Westport Volunteer Fire Department and the Friends of Westport History were the recipients of donations from 6-year-old Linnea Helland.

Linnea was visiting her grandparents on Westport Island during the town-wide yard sale on July 18. She decided to run a lemonade stand during the event, which proved to be an enterprising adventure raising a total of $116. She decided to divide the money between the Westport Volunteer Fire Department and the Friends of Westport Island History.

On Friday, July 23, she presented her handmade check to the fire department in the amount of $58.

Because she had a couple more sunny days, Linnea decided to continue to operate the lemonade stand and raised another $15. On Sunday, July 25 she presented her handmade check to a member of the Friends of Westport Island History adding the additional $15 to the $58 for a total of $73.

Deputy Town Clerk Gaye Wagner told the Westport Island Board of Selectmen at its meeting on Monday, July 26 that Linnea raised the funds and donated them to her favorite Westport Island organizations.

The fire department and the Friends of Westport Island History will send Linnea a special thank you for her generosity, according to Wagner.

