The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Loa Lee Blake Service Announcement

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Loa Lee (Wiley) Blake, 89, of Tenants Harbor, formerly of Round Pond, passed away Oct. 19, 2025 as the result of a motor-vehicle accident.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at the Tenants Harbor Baptist Church on the corner of Walston Road and Main Street in Tenants Harbor. There will be a reception at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge No. 132, at 7 Elementary School Road, following the service for a light lunch and fellowship with both of her beloved communities.

Loa Lee’s full obituary appeared in the Nov. 4, 2025 issue of The Lincoln County News.


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