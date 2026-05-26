Loa Lee (Wiley) Blake, 89, of Tenants Harbor, formerly of Round Pond, passed away Oct. 19, 2025 as the result of a motor-vehicle accident.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at the Tenants Harbor Baptist Church on the corner of Walston Road and Main Street in Tenants Harbor. There will be a reception at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge No. 132, at 7 Elementary School Road, following the service for a light lunch and fellowship with both of her beloved communities.

Loa Lee’s full obituary appeared in the Nov. 4, 2025 issue of The Lincoln County News.

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