10 WEEKS AND COUNTING

With the profiles of three candidates seeking office unelected on the front page this week, we are officially kicking off our election coverage.

As we have in years past, the front page of editions leading up to Nov. 5 will include side-by-side profiles of the candidates for the Maine House of Representatives and Maine Senate. Our plan is to rerun all profiles in the Oct. 31 edition.

While we’re waiting on one of the locations to be finalized, we can officially announce we will have four candidates forums in late September and early October. Both candidates and local party leadership have been responsive so far, and we’re looking forward to another round of lively discussions.

We also have plenty of ways for you – the readers – to get involved. If there’s a topic you’d like us to ask the candidates about, email it to editor@lcnme.com for consideration. If you have a candidate you’re excited about or have an opinion on a local ballot measure, write a letter to the editor.

Your views matter and we’re here to give you a platform to express them. We respectfully ask you follow our submission guidelines, which can be found at lcnme.com/other-submissions-guide.

We do have one more ask of you, though. Take the time to really research the candidates by reading the profiles, watching the forums, or attending a meet-and-greet. There is more to each individual seeking office than just the letter of the party they’re running for.

