What To Do Now

Here are the quiet months. Ice cream shops are closed. First Fridays and Final Thursdays are over.

Fairs, markets, festivals may move inside for a few weekends for holiday shopping. Galleries and shops have reduced their hours, if they stay open. Sundays and Mondays? Nothing doing.

There will still be a few ways to connect and be creative before winter.

Damariscotta’s Peace Gallery (thepeacegallery.com) will continue to offer their songwriting class for veterans and their families every other Tuesday. On Nov. 7, they will begin offering the monthly creative writing workshop for writers of all levels from 6-8 p.m. For more information, email ron@veteranswriting.org.

Also in Damariscotta, Skidompha Public Library (skidompha.org) offers a weekly fiber arts club starting Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 3-5 p.m. in Porter Hall. Bring your own project to this casual drop-in group.

Edgecomb’s Merry Barn (merrybarn.com) offers two events in November. New England singers and songwriters Elsie Gawler and Ethan Tischler will play Saturday, Nov. 4. The Sounding Board, a monthly forum for Midcoast writers, returns Thursday, Nov. 9.

Southport General Store and Barn (southportgeneralstore.com; 633-6666) offers one class a month. Oil stick still life is Sunday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon. To register, email annie@southportgeneralstore.com.

Waldoboro’s Waldo Theatre (thewaldotheatre.org) will offer improv classes, Saturday Nov. 11 and Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Wiscasset’s Village Handcraft (villagehandcraft.com; 814-8720) will host two sequential bookbinding classes from Westport’s Joelle Webber. The foundations class is Sunday, Nov. 12 and intermediate class follows on Sunday, Nov. 19. To register, email eric@villagehandcraft.com.

Boothbay Harbor’s Harbor Theatre (boothbaycinema.org) will continue Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. After mid-November, Damariscotta’s Lincoln Theater (lincolntheater.net) will be dark on Sundays. Each will play shows during the week and host a classic movie series over the next few months.

Do Mainers want to go out on Sunday afternoon? Or are we glad to have a break from things to do, places to go, stuff to buy?

Please let us know about your upcoming artistic event or program.

(Sarah Masters grew up in the woods and ran away to the big city. While that was fun and all, she and her husband moved their dogs to Maine and settled down in the sticks. Now they study chicken math and goat husbandry. To contact Masters, email smasters@lcnme.com.)

