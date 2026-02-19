Paper Pets: The Grand Dogs

Let me tell you about my grand dog Alexica, a chocolate Lab who has brought unconditional love to our home for nearly 11 years.

Alexica, commonly “Lexy,” is my son John’s dog. She has been with us since she was 8 weeks old. There are not enough words I can use that will express the love we have for her or to express the joy she brings, not only to John and me but to our family.

Lexy was a gift to John from my granddaughter Nadia, who had two Labs, Alexus and a young male named Tyson. Alexus was bred (not by Tyson) and when her time came close and with Tyson being a young, playful puppy himself, John offered to bring Tyson home to take care of until Alexus had her babies. In return Nadia would give John one of her babies.

When Lexy was born she was not breathing, Alexus pushed her aside. Nadia quickly took the puppy in her hands and revived her, and from that moment on Lexy became very special to the family. When she was old enough to leave her mother, she came home to us and has been in complete control of our household ever since.

When she was in the puppy stage, I have to be honest, it wasn’t always easy. She chewed everything that was in sight and some things not in sight. I have her teeth marks on my checkbook that she took out of my purse. I still use the same checkbook cover because her teeth marks are there. I can’t tell you how many TV remotes we had to replace. She loved to chew on slippers, socks, and shoes as well.

One day, when we had company from Florida, they looked in the living room and told me Lexy was chewing someone’s iPod, I told the company it must belong to them because we did not have an iPod. That became a little costly for John and me to replace.

During those trying times, she managed to steal our hearts with her love and affection toward us.

Lexy loves people and dogs. She is our official greeter; anyone coming to the door is greeted by Lexy with one of her toys in her mouth. She has a run in the front yard and barks at people walking by. Our neighbors all know her and call her by name. One of our neighbors has a dog named Mable. She visits when John has his daily walk with her after work.

Lexy is a very caring dog. My daughter Patty has a cat named Brady and once when we all went over for dinner we noticed Brady had a scratch on his face from another cat. We noticed that Lexy was not around and looked in the opened door bedroom. Lexy was licking the scratch on Brady’s face. We were surprised that Brady was allowing Lexy to do that.

Lexy has never met anyone she didn’t like. I have never heard her express anger at anyone. However, there are a few things she doesn’t like. She doesn’t like the sound of the bell on “Wheel of Fortune,” loud voices, or the family becoming excited over a football or baseball. She is very sensitive. When something upsets her, she jumps on my lap or John’s lap for protection.

She is protective of us. Recently I tripped on the rug in front of door and fell down. Lexy was on top of me and would not leave my side. She was so protective John had to put her outside on the run so I could get up.

One early morning I had an unexpected visit from my daughter. It was before my door was unlocked and before I had come out of my bedroom. Patty rang the doorbell, which I didn’t hear. I did hear Lexy bark but didn’t pay attention until Lexy came running into the bedroom barking and wagging her tail. When I came out of the bedroom I saw Patty at the door. She said “Mom I told Lexy to go get Nanny and she ran down the hallway to your room, I couldn’t believe it.”

We host a doggie birthday party for Lexy every year on or around May 7, her birthday. We invite other dogs to attend along with their parents. I would like to have the party outdoors in the backyard; however, the weather in early May is not cooperative, so we have it inside. One year we had six dogs along with Lexy at the party. Her guests bring wrapped gifts, and Lexy opens them one at a time.

Lexy is included in celebrations with our family each year. On Christmas morning we first open our stockings. Lexy opens her stocking first, pulling out the wrapped gifts with her paws, and holding them down with her paw while tearing off the wrapping paper with her teeth. The excitement she displays is like a child on Christmas morning. The joy she gives us makes Christmas even more special just having her with us.

Lexy also enjoys celebrating Valentine’s Day with doggie candy, Easter with an Easter basket, the Fourth of July with treats in red, white, and blue containers, and Halloween with a pumpkin.

During dinner each night, if we are having something she likes, she sits near the table. If we are having macaroni and cheese, chili, or something she doesn’t like she doesn’t come to the table. If we are having a steak, beef stew, chicken, or pizza, she sits by the table waiting for a handout from us, which she usually gets.

On steak night, we always cook a small steak for her, rare. If we can afford a steak for us, we can afford a steak for her – she is part of our family.

Lexy enjoys visits from her two cousins: Cassie, my daughter Kathy’s dog, and Tessa, my daughter Patty’s dog. I have two pieces of furniture in my living room that need to be replaced. The reason they have not been replace is because Tessa has claimed the Canadian rocker as her place to sit when she is visiting. If someone is sitting in that chair she will give that person a look that tells them it is her chair. Then there is the couch that is shared with Cassie and Lexy.

Cassie is a very smart dog and she has taught Lexy two bad habits during her visits. Cassie knows how to open the storm/screen door by putting her paw on the handle and pushing it down. Apparently, Lexy was watching and now she will do the same thing.

Cassie also showed Lexy how to open the kitchen trash can by putting her paw on the lever that opens the top. We no longer are we able to keep our trash can in the kitchen – it is now behind the cellar door.

Lexy also has two biological brothers, Ali and Buddy, that visit. My granddaughter Nadia, kept one of Alexus’ puppies, Ali, who comes to visit, as well as Buddy, who lives in Newcastle.

My son Bill has two dogs, Cooper and Donnelly. They do not visit as often as Tessa and Cassie, but when they do, Lexy, Nanny, and Uncle John pull out the welcome mat for them, with Lexy sharing her toys and Uncle John sharing with doggie treats.

I must include my son Jim’s dogs, Ruger, Chewy, and Koda, who are no longer with us, as well has as Caleb, my son Bill’s dog, and Youk, Kathy’s dog. Youk who was born on the Fourth of July. His birthday was celebrated by the family every year he was with us. They all brought great joy to the family for many years and will never be forgotten.

After reading this article about the love we have for Lexy and my other grand dogs, you may think our dogs are spoiled. They are not spoiled; they are loved. We are very thankful to have them in our lives and we cherished every moment we shared with them.

I also have several grand cats, but that is a story for another day.

(“Paper Pets” spotlights the animal companions of Lincoln County News employees.)

