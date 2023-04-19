HOW WE DO THINGS

There is a story we at The Lincoln County News like to tell about the late Sam Roberts.

Back when Sam was publisher, he was once criticized that the newspaper reported that a cat had kittens. Sam’s response was quick and to the point: “Thank heavens there’s a place that the fact a cat is having kittens can be reported.”

While things have changed a little since that time – if we received that news tip today, we’d direct the caller to submit a photo or press release – it’s likely we’ll hear a similar amount of feedback regarding the front-page article about a couple who feeds the geese in Damariscotta Mills.

If you haven’t already, take a moment to go read it. It would be easy to find humor in the situation, but Bisi Cameron Yee expertly tells the Elwells’ story with sincerity. The couple picked up the mantle of tradition from another resident to care for this flock, which has been part of the fabric of the Mills for two decades. By comparison, those birds have been a part of the community longer than some of the newspaper’s staff members.

The importance of the news we cover – the municipal meetings, the planning board approvals, the education budget that finally received board recommendation on its third vote – is evident. It informs readers about where their taxes are going and what their elected officials are doing.

But it’s the articles about the Elwells, the “Characters of the County,” the coverage of community events that truly reflect the heart of Lincoln County.

We are proud of that story, as well as the many others like it that have run in our pages over the last century. It is the people who make this community special, and part of our job is telling those stories and preserving that history.

If you know of someone whose story needs to be told, send us an email at info@lcnme.com.

Letters reminder

Speaking of providing feedback, we’re extending our deadline to submit suggestions about our letters to the editor policy to Monday, April 24. All respectful, constructive comments will be taken under advisement.

Our current letters policy is available at lcnme.com/other-submissions-guide. Suggestions should be emailed to editor@lcnme.com. Thank you to those who have already submitted their thoughts.

