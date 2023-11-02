Israel and Palestine November 2, 2023 at 11:47 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesOnly The Weapons Have ChangedTo be an AmericanA Little More CompassionWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardClinton Collamore for Selectman Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!