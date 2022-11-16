MAKE YOUR LIST

We’ve talked a lot about letters to the editor in this space over the last few months. Now we get to pivot to correspondence to a different recipient: good ol’ Saint Nick.

The Lincoln County News is excited to publish our Letters to Santa supplement, a tradition started last year. Using special stationery that is available at The Lincoln County News office at 116 Mills Road in Newcastle, on our website at lcnme.com, or any of the distribution sites listed below, children of all ages can write a letter to Father Christmas detailing what they would like to see under the tree.

We will collect the letters bound for the North Pole, and publish them in a special supplement that will appear in the Dec. 8 edition of the LCN, with a special copy headed to the winter wonderland.

In case you missed last year’s supplement, we highly recommend checking it out at lcnme.com/letters-to-santa. While the letters gave us some good ideas of what to get the various children in our lives, the correspondence was also good for a few laughs. After all, who among us hasn’t tried to bargain about our desire for our dog, willfully offering to give away our older sibling who is allergic?

If there’s a little one in your life, be sure pick up the form at the CLC YMCA or Waltz Soda Fountain in Renys Underground, both in Damariscotta, at Ralph’s Homes in Waldoboro, or at the Wiscasset Community Center in Wiscasset. Specially designated mailboxes are at each location to deposit completed letters. Alternatively, letters can be mailed to The Lincoln County News at P.O. Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Don’t worry, we haven’t forgotten about Thanksgiving, and we’ll talk next week about gratitude. We just wanted to make sure that we reminded all of the letter-writers to get their list in by Dec. 2. After all, Santa needs time to check it twice!

