SPECIAL THANKS FOR ALL LINCOLN COUNTY VOLUNTEERS

I wrote a story for this week’s edition on the Waldoboro Food Pantry. In the story, I included the names of as many of the volunteers who were working at the pre-Thanksgiving food distributions as I could. I’m sure I didn’t get them all, but I’m also pretty sure it doesn’t matter to them.

Over and over again as I’ve reported on organizations and events in Lincoln County, I have met volunteers who want to fade into the woodwork. It’s not about them, they say.

But for me, today, it is. I want to thank them. All of them.

I’ve met so many people over the last year who stepped up to help their communities in ways both small and epic. Some have been inspired by the deep need they saw as our country faced a pandemic of unimaginable proportions that infected every aspect of our communities. Many more of them have been volunteering for years.

Retirees make up a huge number of Lincoln County’s volunteers, and it’s not always easy for them. They don’t always have the strength and endurance they had when they were younger. It’s harder for example, for the members of the Waldoboro Garden Club to till the earth, weed the beds, haul the mulch – all jobs required to give their town the gift of flowers to complement its green spaces.

Many of Lincoln County’s first responders are volunteers. Jefferson Fire and Rescue is an all-volunteer organization that is essential to the welfare of its town’s residents. Nobleboro, Waldoboro, Wiscasset, Boothbay – all the towns benefit from the generosity of their fire department, police department, and EMS members.

First responders don’t just volunteer for fires and medical emergencies. They can be found all over the county at fairs, tree lightings, food drives, benefit suppers, and charity events. Wherever they can help.

Members of municipal government volunteer time above and beyond their formal duties in service to their towns. Selectmen act as road commissioners to save their towns the expense of hiring one. Conservation commissions protect the wild spaces that make Maine a haven for those who love spending time in nature. Planning boards protect the lands and waters for future generations. The small stipends they are sometimes paid do not begin to cover the number of hours they put in for the benefit of their neighbors.

This week I photographed members of the Lincoln County Knitters Club and the Philanthropic Educational Organization of Midcoast Maine, Damariscotta chapter as they braved the November chill to decorate Christmas trees on Main Street.

I stopped by the wreath sale at the town house in Bremen. Those ladies gathered materials and tied bows all year long to raise thousands of dollars to support their town library.

I covered another wreath sale in Waldoboro. The members of the American Legion Auxiliary are selling wreaths and homemade baked goods in an effort to provide housing for homeless veterans. The money comes in small increments – $2 for a whoopie pie, 50 cents for a snack bag of caramel and pretzel candies.

But it all makes a difference. They make a difference.

I bought a wreath on Saturday. I enjoyed a peanut butter whoopie pie. I purchased a tray of yeast rolls to complement my Thanksgiving dinner. I did these things not just for myself, not just to support those in need, but to support those who are helping. To let them know they make a difference.

Volunteers make the world a better place. That’s their goal. I want them to know they’ve met it.

And I want to say thank you.

