THANKSGIVING MEMORIES AND TRADITIONS

As I approach the age of 90 years old, I certainly have a great deal to be thankful for, first and foremost is the love and support of family, my biological family and those over the years who allowed me to become a member of their families.

I have been reminiscing of our family traditions over the years. In the late 1930s, my family always made a big deal of Thanksgiving. I lived with my grandparents, and the family tradition, on my grandfather side of the family, for their siblings to gather at one of their homes on Thanksgiving with their families.

As I think about it now, the women in the family did all the work in preparing the food, the table setting, serving the food, and doing the dishes after. One thing that always caught my eye was the desserts, and the number of pie favors to choose from.

When the food was ready, we would stand by our place at the table, while a Thanksgiving blessing was given by the host of the dinner, followed by a toast. I do not know what the adults toasted with; I know I usually had cider.

The menu included much of the food they raised or grew: turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, creamed onions, turnip, squash, and all kinds of pies.

One Thanksgiving, hosted by my grandparents, my grandfather’s toast created some concern, at first, from family members, then applause. He raised his glass and said, “Here’s to the best years of my live, spent in the arms of another man’s wife,” many sounds of concerned was heard, and then he said “My mother,” everyone applauded.

I loved my grandfather very much, and was confused by his toast receiving the reaction from the family. After everyone left, I asked him about his toast. He told me he was very thankful for his mother, he loved her, and missed her, even though she was gone, it did not mean he was not still thankful to her and the memories she left him. “Those memories with can never be taken away,” he said. I understand now what he meant, the memories I have of those early Thanksgiving dinners with him and my grandmother can never be taken away.

When I became an adult, I remembered the family Thanksgiving dinners, and carried on the tradition of cooking a Thanksgiving dinner for my family, that ended up being three sons, and two daughters, along with my husband. When the girls were young they would help me make the pies on Wednesday nights before Thanksgiving Day. That tradition carried on with my grandchildren, and great-grandchildren coming to my home the night before Thanksgiving to make pies. Some nights we would cook 12-15 pies, for them to take home for their family Thanksgiving dinner.

The job of doing the cooking, and preparing the table settings, is still the work of the women, as it was when I was a child, however, the clean-up after dinner was done in later years, by my sons, and sons-in-laws.

I am very thankful by children and their families supported me in hosting Thanksgiving dinner at my home for many years. I believe I can count on one hand the number of times I did not cook a Thanksgiving dinner at home with my family.

The tradition of making the pies together on the eve of Thanksgiving continued until this year. My children have begun their own traditions with their children and grandchildren. I know I am always welcome to their homes for Thanksgiving, and on an occasion I have accepted. I will be cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year for four members of my family.

I have three sons, I don’t believe they would say, like my grandfather, the best years of their lives were spent in my arms. I hope not. I would always hope the best years of their lives are yet to come.

Some might say, at my age, I have had the best years of my life, maybe so, and am very thankful for my long and healthy life. I am an also an optimist, and I look forward to cooking many more thanksgiving dinners even if there are fewer people at the table.

