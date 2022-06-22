THE MOST UNFORGETTABLE CHARACTERS

Community journalism provides reporters with the unique experience of interviewing the same people under different circumstances in multiple years.

Take Amanda Sykes, the subject of this week’s “Characters of the County” column and a special education teacher at South Bristol School. Sykes was one of the first students to participate in South Bristol School’s boatbuilding program in 1995-96.

Sykes spoke during this year’s SBS boat launching ceremony, at which her daughter Avalee Brightman-Uhl was one of the eighth grade students.

Sykes also appeared in these pages with her family in December 2016 after she had given birth to triplets, who are now students at South Bristol School.

The mission of The Lincoln County News is to cover the stories of the community and its people, and Sykes is the perfect example of this purpose. The newspaper and the people who work here are not the main characters in Lincoln County’s story, but we’re the ones lucky enough to document it week in and week out.

If you know someone who should be featured in “Characters of the County,” send us an email at info@lcnme.com. We look forward to sharing their stories.

