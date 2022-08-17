WHAT IS A LEGACY?

We at The Lincoln County News are incredibly proud of Chris and Paula Roberts on their upcoming induction into the Maine Press Association Hall of Fame. It’s well deserved, although we are a little biased.

As noted in the article on the front page, Chris and Paula, both separately and together, have devoted decades to this newspaper. Beyond doing their jobs, the descriptions of which seem to grow exponentially with each passing year, they have structured their lives around the LCN and the people who help produce it. Vacations, if taken at all, are structured around Wednesday print days, babysitting grandkids sometimes takes place in the old publisher’s office, and lunches are spent in the break room with their sons, who happen to be associate publishers of the newspaper.

Just a few weeks ago, Chris missed his first Wednesday production in his entire 44-year career at the paper. It’s a record we think will stand the test of time, considering it’s longer than most of our editorial staff has been alive.

The fact that this honor is being bestowed exactly 20 years after it was achieved by Chris’ parents, Sam and Abbie Roberts, makes it all the more special. That announcement ran on the front page of the Sept. 26, 2002 edition in the same spot the article about Chris and Paula appears this week.

As a family-owned newspaper for more than 100 years, we appreciate the tradition.

Community newspapers are special. If there is any doubt, take a look at what is happening around the country, with news deserts popping up as papers close or venture capitalists shutter them.

Newspapers do not simply exist. It takes a dedicated team to pull together to report and deliver the news to the community. Our paper is here today because of Chris and Paula’s leadership and hard work.

Please join us in congratulating Chris and Paula on an honor well earned.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

