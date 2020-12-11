Police Arrest Two in Connection with Wiscasset Robbery

Police arrested two Wiscasset residents just before 7 a.m., Friday, Dec. 11 in connection with the armed robbery at Maxwell’s Market in Wiscasset on Nov. 27.

Shane Lemont, 41, who has an extensive criminal history that includes convictions for robbery and burglary, and Kristin Crowley, 35, each face a charge of robbery, according to a press release from the Wiscasset Police Department. The Wiscasset Police Department and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office arrested them at their home without incident. They were taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail.

The arrest follows an “intense” investigation involving the Wiscasset Police Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Maine State Police, and the Maine State Police Crime Laboratory, according to the release.

At about 9:33 a.m. Nov. 27, a man entered Maxwell’s, on Gardiner Road, brandished a firearm, and demanded cash. Surveillance cameras at Maxwell’s and neighboring businesses captured the incident and showed the man running north along Gardiner Road to a waiting vehicle.

The Wiscasset Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and Maine State Police converged on the area in an attempt to locate the suspect or suspects.

On Dec. 2, the Wiscasset Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and Maine State Police Tactical Team executed a search warrant at a Wiscasset residence based on evidence collected the day of the robbery. The agencies collected evidence, but did not make any arrests at the time.

The state crime lab analyzed DNA evidence and, through the Combined DNA Index System, linked it to Lemont.

Lemont and Crowley are scheduled to appear at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Wiscasset on Jan. 28.

“The quick closure of this investigation is an excellent example of multiple agencies and the community working together,” the Wiscasset Police Department said in the press release, noting that the arrest came exactly two weeks after the robbery.

Sgt. Perry Hatch, of the Wiscasset Police Department, and Detective Terry Michaud, of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, are the lead investigators on the case and ask anyone with information about it to call the Wiscasset Police Department at 882-8202.

