Wiscasset Elementary Students Look for Wolfie

Wiscasset Elementary School has come up with a unique way to engage students on the weekends, as they look for their pal Wolfie – a puppet they know from music class.

Superintendent Terry Wood and Wiscasset Elementary School music teacher Carole Drury came up with the game.

Students receive clues each week as to where Wolfie will go on a school bus to park and wait for them. The school posts clues on the educational app Class Dojo, as well as on its website and Facebook page.

Last week, many students found Wolfie’s bus right at the school. This weekend, Wolfie will be on the move again, as he will be until June 13.

A clue for this weekend refers to Wolfie “running around a store” where he was “laughing and singing” and playing a kazoo. “His big brown eyes saw ‘Food for your Pet,’ so he marched right over to see what he could get. With all the exercise, he needed to cool down, so he jumped into the wash, a shower for a hound.”

Students who spot Wolfie or guess his location should contact either Cindy Collamore or Janelle Skillin at 882-7767, ccollamore@wiscassetschools.org, or jskillin@wiscassetschools.org. If they find him and notify the school, they are entered to win a prize.

Another option for students is to find Wolfie’s bus, take a photo with the bus, and email it to Collamore or Skillin. The school will post the photos on its website.

The school will award the prizes during a summer send-off event June 19.

