Wiscasset First Grade Teacher Named Lincoln County Teacher of the Year

Wiscasset Elementary School first grade teacher Trae Stover was named Lincoln County Teacher of the Year.

Stover was among 16 Maine teachers honored by the Maine Department of Education Teacher of the Year program. The teachers are nominated by members of the school community. One teacher is selected from each county after a review of their application by a panel of educators and others.

“I am very honored by this opportunity to represent Wiscasset and Lincoln County educators and am very much looking forward to the many opportunities to elevate education and work with educators, community groups, and policy makers across Maine during my year of service,” Stover said.

Stover was nominated by Wiscasset Elementary School Principal Kathleen Pastore and Literacy Interventionist Carol Adams, unbeknownst to each other. “That made it all even more special.” Stover said.

In the letter of nomination, Pastore wrote about Stover’s almost 35-year career as a first grade teacher at the school.

“During that time she has consistently displayed the characteristics of an exemplary teacher,” Pastore said in the letter. “Ms. Stover’s classroom could be a model for Positive Behavioral Intervention and Support.”

Stover credited her decision to pursue a career in education due to her third grade teacher.

“She took the time to really notice and build strong relationships with each of her students,” Stover said. We remained in contact until she passed away a few years ago.”

Some of the most challenging aspects of education today include engaging and inspiring students who spend much of their time on devices from a very young age; and balancing ever-changing national, state, and local initiatives and administrations, Stover said. She added that COVID-19 was the educational challenge of the century.

Technology did not exist in the classroom when Stover began her teaching career; however, she agrees it now plays a large role in instruction, practice, and communications with families.

The most rewarding part of being a teacher is building lifelong connections with many of her past students and their families, Stover said. Having spent her entire career in Wiscasset, she said she has had the opportunity to stay closely connected throughout their lives and many have become treasured personal friends.

“It is truly exciting to have one of Wiscasset’s exemplary teachers recognized for their dedication and commitment to our students,” Superintendent Terry Wood said. “This award has been long overdue for our schools and community. I am proud to have worked with Trae for the past four years and have seen the difference she has made in the lives of students and families. Teaching may be a career, but for Trae, it is her life and calling.”

The Maine Teacher of the Year will be selected from the 16 county Teachers of the Year and announced by the Maine commissioner of education in the fall.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

