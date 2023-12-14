Westport Island Snowplow Contractor to Meet and Greet Residents

Westport Island residents will have the opportunity to meet their new snowplow contractor during a meet and greet event planned for the town office Monday, Dec. 18.

Meeting with the Westport Island Select Board Monday, Dec. 10, Road Commissioner James Cromwell said the town’s contractor, Dale Reno and his crew would be available to meet the public beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Cromwell told the select board some messages posted on Facebook after the first snow storm of the season were false and unfair and said he is preparing a response to be posted on the town’s Facebook page.

Westport Fire Chief Stacey Hutchison reported the fire fighting cistern located at the south end of the Main Road is now in service. Hutchison credited former Fire Chief Robert Mooney for driving the project, and the Bradford family who donated the land for cistern. Precast of Maine, of Topsham, provided the cistern and Jack A. Shaw & Sons, Inc., of Woolwich, completed the installation.

With the 10,000 gallon cistern in place it greatly improves the response time to a fire on the south end of the island, Hutchison said.

In related action, the select board authorized the transfer of $35,000 from the fire department capital reserve account to cover the cost of the cistern installation. An additional $15,000 will be contributed toward the cost by the fire department.

The select board also authorized the transfer of $457.68 from the history committee reserve account to pay for the cost of a Simplisafe Security System for the Wright Landing House, where the town’s history center and the Helping Hands food pantry are located.

The board also transferred $15,285.52 from the paving reserve account to cover additional expenses related to paving sections of the Post Office and East Shore roads that were not covered by the Long Term Paving Project.

This latter amount was in addition for $25,000 previously approved by the town.

In other business the select board scheduled the 2024 annual town meeting to be held Saturday, June 22. Meg Skidmore was appointed an election clerk.

The board discussed an issue at the historic town hall involving a padlock being placed on the door to the kitchen without authorization. The select board reminded those attending the meeting in person and via Zoom, no locks should be put on any town buildings without authorization and a key must be provided to the town clerk, who manages keys and access for town buildings.

The kitchen must always be accessible as the electrical panel with the breakers is in there, along with the Wi-Fi equipment and internet access, board members said. The instructions for the use of the historic town hall will be updated to reflect the policy. The select board’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, at the town office. It will be the board’s last meeting of the year due to the holidays.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

